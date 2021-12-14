Murdoch emails loom large in billion-dollar election lawsuits against Fox News

“It demonstrates the availability of accurate information that the defendants chose to ignore,” said Erik Connolly, a lawyer for Smartmatic, in an interview. “It wasn’t that hard for them to figure out that what they were saying was inaccurate.”

In a Nov. 8 court filing, Dominion alleged that the Murdochs “intentionally disregarded the facts in their own newspaper and did nothing to stop Fox’s dissemination of lies about Dominion.”

Legal experts say that there does not appear to be precedent for Dominion and Smartmatic’s strategy of showing actual malice in part by seeking communication from top executives, and that their efforts to hold guests and hosts accountable is a more traditional strategy.

In legal filings and court hearings, Fox News has asserted that actual malice hinges on the state of mind of the individuals who made the claims about the election. In its motion to dismiss Dominion’s lawsuit, Fox News lawyers cited a 2013 case from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. In that case, the court ruled that when there are multiple people involved in an organization’s publication of an allegedly defamatory statement, the plaintiff must prove that the person responsible for publishing that statement acted with actual malice.