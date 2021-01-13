Off-duty cops, other officials face reckoning after rallying for Trump in D.C.

Some of those who faced backlash did not attend the Washington, D.C., rally where Trump gave an hour-long speech reiterating his baseless claims of voter fraud — but they did offer public support. Some said they were exercising their right to free speech and assembly under the U.S. Constitution.

For government employees, the First Amendment offers broad safeguards. But the amendment does not apply to criminal actions, said David Snyder, executive director of the First Amendment Coalition, who is a lawyer and former journalist.

“You don’t get to throw a trash can through a store window because that store window was along a demonstration path,” he added.

If government workers are at a protest and not acting in an official capacity or engaging in criminal activity, then the government is limited by the First Amendment in its response in ways that private sector employers are not, Snyder said. But determining if an employee is in an official capacity can sometimes be hard to answer.

“On social media in particular, it can be muddy on what constitutes official capacity,” he said.

For members of the military, First Amendment rights can be restricted more than for civilians.