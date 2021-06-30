Report: The Trump Organization and its CFO expected to be charged Thursday

NEW YORK — The Manhattan district attorney is expected to charge former President Donald Trump’s company and its chief financial officer on Thursday with tax-related crimes, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Lawyers for the Trump Organization and CFO Allen Weisselberg did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump himself was not expected to be charged, according to people involved in the case. In a statement on Monday, he called prosecutors biased and said his company’s actions were “in no way a crime.”

An indictment could imperil the Trump Organization by causing banks and business partners to stop doing business with it. The company would likely be fined and incur other penalties if found guilty.

Charges also could increase pressure on Weisselberg to cooperate with prosecutors, which he has resisted. Weisselberg is a close Trump confident, making his cooperation potentially crucial to any future case against Trump himself.