Sackler ruling could delay Purdue’s payment of billions by years

The family has come under scrutiny for withdrawing $10 billion from Purdue between 2008 and 2017.

The Sacklers have said almost half the money went to paying taxes, but opponents of the plan allege the withdrawals strengthened the family’s hand in bankruptcy negotiations and gave them leverage to demand legal immunity.

Purdue has been estimated to be worth around $2 billion without the Sackler contribution, making their participation critical.

Those involved in the case doubt a new deal could be agreed before the appeals court weighs in, a process that could take up to 18 months given the importance of the issue of so-called nondebtor releases in corporate bankruptcy cases.

Ryan Hampton, who served through most of the bankruptcy as the co-chair of the unsecured creditors committee, a key player in the deal negotiations, said there were talks earlier this year on a plan that excluded a Sackler contribution.

“It was almost dead on arrival,” he said. “It will very hard to negotiate something before the 2nd Circuit decides because I’ve seen it live and in-person trying to negotiate a deal without a Sackler contribution,” he said.