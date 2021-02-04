Smartmatic sues Fox News, Giuliani, Powell and Fox hosts over election-rigging claims

Florida-based Smartmatic’s technology was only used in one place for the Nov. 3 presidential election — Los Angeles County, which Biden won.

“This is a first step in trying to recover our reputation and trying to set the record straight,” said Smartmatic Chief Executive Antonio Mugica in an interview.

After the election, Trump and some of his supporters spread false claims of election fraud, including that Smartmatic and competitor Dominion Voting Systems manipulated the results.

The lawsuit cited as evidence on-air exchanges such as one between Bartiromo and Giuliani on Nov. 17. “What do you think went on here?” Bartiromo asked Giuliani. “Because when we spoke on Sunday, we talked about the software made by Smartmatic that was changing votes from Trump to Biden.”

On Dec. 10, Smartmatic sent a letter to Fox News demanding that it retract allegations leveled by its employees and guests.

Fox did not issue a retraction. Instead in December it aired an interview on the three hosts’ programs, featuring an outside expert who confirmed there was no evidence to support the Smartmatic claims by Fox hosts and guests.

Dominion Voting Systems has filed similar lawsuits against Giuliani and Powell.