Teen suspect in deadly Kenosha shooting out of jail on $2 million bail

"The dude's sweating like a pig. He's just freaking out. His face is white. He's like, 'I'm going to jail for the rest of my life. I'm done.' He's just scared," the friend, Dominick Black, is seen explaining to a detective in the video recorded on August 26 in Antioch, Illinois, where Rittenhouse was arrested.

Black said he tried to calm both himself and Rittenhouse, telling Rittenhouse, "from what you're telling me, you were defending yourself, as far as I believe. Just calm down, we're going to go home, you're going to go turn yourself in, it will all be fine," he said.

After hearing gunshots about two or three blocks away, Black said he got a call from Rittenhouse.

"He's like, 'I just shot somebody! I just shot somebody!' And I tried to ask him why, what happened, where are you, and he hung up the call," Black said.

Black told Antioch Police detectives that Rittenhouse told him what happened when he was confronted by police in Kenosha. "He said he walked up to her and was like 'I just shot somebody' and the lady, she told him, 'no, go' and then she threatened to pepper spray him," Black said.

Rittenhouse faces two felony charges of homicide in the death of Rosenbaum and Huber, and a felony attempted homicide charge in the case of Grosskreutz.