The losing fight to avert one last execution on Trump’s watch

“This brief is beautiful,” he said. “It’s tight, it’s right, it’s right on the law, it’s accurate. We should win.”

Nolan had toiled in the lobby for hours with three others at a table littered with snacks. Using their laptops and phones, the defense team jousted with federal lawyers, filing opposing briefs with the U.S. Supreme Court.

Higgs and an accomplice, Willis Haynes, were convicted at separate trials in the killing of three women on a U.S. wildlife reserve in 1996: Tanji Jackson, 21; Tamika Black, 19, and Mishann Chinn, 23. Higgs invited the women over to a party in his apartment; then, after an argument, he and Haynes kidnapped them in his van. At a secluded part of the refuge, Higgs handed his gun to Haynes, ordering him to kill the women. Haynes was sentenced to life in prison, Higgs to death.

In a statement last year, the U.S. Justice Department called the murders “staggeringly brutal.”

Some of the victims’ relatives had traveled to Terre Haute for the execution. A sister of Jackson prepared a statement addressed to the killer, saying the women’s families had been left “heartbroken” by the murders.