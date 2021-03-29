Related to this story

Father remembers hero son and father of seven Eric Talley, who died responding to gunman in Colorado
Boulder police mourned and paid tribute to one of their own on Monday after an as-yet-unidentified gunman walked into a King Soopers supermarket armed with a rifle and started shooting, killing 10. The dead included Officer Eric Talley, 51, who “responded to the scene, was first on the scene, and he was fatally shot,” Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said at a Monday night news conference, as ...