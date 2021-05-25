The Supreme Court created qualified immunity. Why is it so tough for Congress to get rid of it?

Explicitly making it easier to sue departments, rather than individual officers, could increase the number of cases that end with citizens getting compensated, Garrett said.

Getting compensation has gotten more difficult since the Supreme Court told judges in 2009 they no longer have to consider whether an officer violated a constitutional right when deciding if the officer gets qualified immunity. Instead, judges were told to look at whether the officer should have known the action violated the person’s constitutional rights.

In practice, that means judges are looking at how other courts have ruled. Unless there is already a case with facts that match the situation before them, the officer could be given immunity.

For example, in 2019, a civil case was brought against an Atlanta-area officer after he shot and injured a 10-year-old boy while allegedly attempting to shoot a dog. The case was dismissed because the court couldn’t find a similar case.

The situation means that victims and civil rights lawyers “regularly see cases that get dismissed where the judge says the individual’s rights were violated but the officer is immune,” Garrett said. “It’s not a good use of anyone’s time to be fighting over qualified immunity rather than the question of whether someone’s civil rights have been violated.”