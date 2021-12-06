Trump social-media venture under scrutiny by financial regulators

Early gains in a handful of companies tied to former President Donald Trump’s social media venture fizzled out on Monday after the blank-check firm taking it public said it had received fact-finding inquiries from financial regulators.

Digital World Acquisition fell 2.9% after gaining as much as 22.3% in premarket trading.

The company said on Monday regulators had sought documents relating to communications between the blank-check firm and Trump’s social media venture and other details.

Shares of Digital World and other related stocks had rallied earlier after Trump’s new social media venture said on Saturday it had raised nearly $1 billion.

SPAC CF Acquisition Corp VI, which is taking video platform Rumble Inc. public, rose 10.8% after jumping as much as 30% on Monday. Trump joined Rumble’s platform in June.

Phunware, hired by Trump’s 2020 Presidential reelection campaign to build a phone app, fell 2.7%.