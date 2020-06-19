U.N. sets inquiry into ‘systemic racism’ against people of African descent after George Floyd death
GENEVA — The United Nations Human Rights Council on Friday condemned discriminatory and violent policing that led to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month and ordered a report be drawn up on “systemic racism” against people of African descent.

The 47-member state forum in Geneva unanimously adopted a resolution, brought by African countries, that gives the office of U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet a mandate to report back its findings in a year’s time.

The text was watered down during closed-door negotiations from an initial draft explicitly calling for a U.N. commission of inquiry on racism in the United States and elsewhere. The Trump administration quit the forum two years ago alleging anti-Israeli bias.

