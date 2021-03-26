U.S. bail-bond insurers spend big to keep defendants paying

Such minor offenses, known as misdemeanors, account for about 80% of U.S. criminal cases filed annually — and thus the bulk of detention and bail decisions, said Alexandra Natapoff, a Harvard Law School professor who has studied the extent and impact of such arrests.

But California’s new law never went into effect. The ABC spent $2.8 million, raised mainly from insurers, gathering signatures for a ballot initiative that would allow voters to decide the fate of SB-10. The law’s implementation, originally scheduled for October 2019, was postponed pending the vote.

The ABC then led a campaign to urge Californians to vote “no” on the initiative, known as Proposition 25, spending more than $7 million donated by insurance and bail bond companies, according to state records analyzed by Reuters.

The campaign alleged risks to public safety. It also sought to persuade Californians, particularly voters of color, that the new law would give judges too much power and that the algorithm would produce more racial bias than the current system.

The ABC-led campaign spent $102,702 on Facebook ads, according to Facebook, including a video of rapper Waka Flocka Flame that garnered as many as 450,000 screen views.