U.S. Justices Thomas, Gorsuch question libel protections for media

Gorsuch said justifications for the actual malice standard may be less in an era when technological changes and social media mean that disinformation can be better amplified and more profitable than traditional news with fact-checkers and editors.

“Not only has the doctrine evolved into a subsidy for published falsehoods on a scale no one could have foreseen, it has come to leave far more people without redress than anyone could have predicted,” Gorsuch said.

Berisha sued Lawson and the other defendants in federal court in 2017 over brief passages in Lawson’s book, which chronicled how three “stoner dudes” from Miami Beach scored a $300 million U.S. defense contract in 2006 to supply ammunition to the Afghan military, and sought to fulfill it by procuring weapons from stockpiles in Albania.

The book recounted their dealings with an Albanian government-linked mafia. It placed Berisha in one of the meetings, describing him as having “dark hair, a soft chin, and sharklike eyes” and accused him of being part of the corrupt arms-dealing cabal.

The three Miami men were eventually convicted in the United States on federal fraud charges.