U.S. lawmakers seek to protect election workers after Reuters investigation

The Reuters report documented several election officials in her district who received death threats and went into hiding. Scanlon said she plans to have discussions with DOJ officials to ensure they have the tools to effectively prosecute the threats of violence.

In response to the Reuters report, the Justice Department said in a statement on Wednesday that it was “committed to aggressively addressing threats of violence directed toward state and local election workers and will work tirelessly with our federal, state, and local partners to strengthen our collective efforts to combat this recent and entirely unacceptable phenomenon.”

Attorney General Merrick Garland promised more than 1,400 election officials in an Aug. 26 call that the Justice Department takes their safety seriously.

Threats to election officials, he said, are "the subject of intense focus by the highest levels of the Department of Justice,” according to a transcript of his remarks.

Pete Aguilar, a Democrat from California, said the ongoing threats underscored the need to better protect the personal information of election workers. Reuters found that many officials received threats on their personal cell phones or faced personal attacks from people who knew their home addresses.