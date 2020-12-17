U.S. plans family deportations, including a 4-year-old girl with broken arm requiring surgery

The 4-year-old girl and her mother first came to the U.S.-Mexico border last year, fleeing death threats in Ecuador, according to Rennix, their lawyer. They were placed in the so-called “Remain in Mexico” program and told to come back for a later court date. But they returned to Ecuador in the meantime and missed that court date, Rennix said.

The girl’s arm was intentionally broken by a man who twisted it front of her mother as a threat, Rennix said. They tried to return to the U.S. again this year and crossed the border without authorization in October, then taken to the Dilley facility.

The Associated Press is not identifying the girl or her mother because they fear being targeted in Ecuador, according to their lawyer.

ICE has long been accused of mistreating children in custody at Dilley, though the agency has in the past defended the medical care it provides to immigrants. Earlier this year, advocates sued on behalf of a 5-year-old boy who suffered a skull fracture before his family was detained. The boy and his mother were eventually released after a federal appeals court halted their deportation.

A 1-year-old child was detained at Dilley before she died of a hemorrhage, according to the law firm representing her mother, Yazmin Juarez. The attorneys allege Juarez’s daughter, Mariee, contracted a respiratory illness that was misdiagnosed and mistreated at Dilley.