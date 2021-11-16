U.S. Senate candidate McCloskey shows support for Rittenhouse

MADISON, Wis. — Republican Mark McCloskey, a candidate for the U.S. Senate in Missouri, was photographed Tuesday outside the Wisconsin courthouse where Kyle Rittenhouse was on trial for murder with two people flashing a sign associated with white supremacists.

McCloskey and his wife, Patricia, were both in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Monday and Tuesday to show support for Rittenhouse. The McCloskeys gained national attention after they waved guns at racial injustice protesters who were marching in their gated St. Louis subdivision last summer.

They were among a group of people outside the courthouse, some in support of Rittenhouse and others opposed, who began to gather Monday during closing arguments. There were dozens of people outside on Tuesday as the jury spent all day deliberating the case before ending the day around 6 p.m. without reaching a verdict.

The McCloskeys pleaded guilty in June to misdemeanor charges after waving guns at protesters and were ordered to pay fines, but Mark McCloskey left the courthouse defiantly pledging to “do it again” if faced with the same circumstances. Both McCloskeys were pardoned by Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Parson.