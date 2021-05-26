U.S. steps up pursuit of far-right activists in 2016 voter suppression probe

Thornley said his client’s actions on Twitter were protected free speech. And with new laws around voting rights a major political issue, he said it was suspicious that the criminal case went forward only after the Biden Administration took over.

The microchip files

The FBI has been trying to learn if the apparent attempt at suppressing votes came from within that Twitter group, or whether it may have been seeded by Russian actors or others, the people familiar with the probe said.

Another alleged co-conspirator, known as MicroChip, could be the key to finding an answer.

MicroChip’s real name has not come to light, and Reuters attempts to reach him were unsuccessful.

Though not well known to the broader public, MicroChip was extremely influential behind the scenes and closely followed by many fervent Trump fans.

“He was one of the ‘generals,’ in a sense, of the online digital armies of that time,” said Renee DiResta, a Stanford University expert who previously researched online influence for the Senate intelligence committee.