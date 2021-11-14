Was the attack on the U.S. Capitol planned? A North Texas case adds to intrigue

In messages, Reffitt said he intended to “surveil the atmosphere for like-minded Patriots and see if we have enough marching with heat,” court records say. He allegedly wrote that he would be in “full battle rattle.”

In late December 2020, one of Reffitt’s family members notified the FBI that Reffitt was “going to do some serious damage” in connection with members of Congress in Washington, D.C., according to court records.

The day before the uprising, Reffitt and another Texas Three Percenter drove more than 20 hours to Washington, D.C., with his AR-15 rifle and .40-caliber Smith & Wesson pistol.

“During the drive, Reffitt talked about ‘dragging those people out of the Capitol by their ankles’ and installing a new government,” the prosecutor wrote.

Insurrection

On the morning of Jan. 6, Reffitt allegedly described his plans for the day: “do the recon and then come back for weapons hot.” He spoke of meeting at the “rendezvous point,” prosecutors said.

Before heading to the Capitol with the mob, Reffitt also announced his intentions to the crowd of Trump supporters at the Ellipse, where Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally was held. His words were captured on his helmet cam, court records show.