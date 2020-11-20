When cops and America’s cherished gun rights clash, cops win

• On Oct. 4, 2011, a New Mexico State Police officer shot and killed Samuel Pauly in his home in Glorieta, New Mexico. Pauly, 34, and his brother, Daniel, announced they were armed as three officers, investigating an earlier road rage incident involving Daniel, approached the home. The officers said that Daniel Pauly fired his weapon and that Samuel Pauly pointed his gun at one of them. Daniel Pauly said the brothers did not know the men were cops.

• On Dec. 9, 2011, police in Lafayette, Louisiana, were responding to a 911 call when they encountered Quamaine Mason as the 21-year-old was leaving his girlfriend’s apartment. Mason, who had a gun in his waistband, raised his hands and then lowered them when a police dog leapt at him, and the officer handling the dog shot Mason seven times, killing him.

• On Jan. 16, 2015, an off-duty Houston cop shot and killed Phillip Garcia Jr after the 26-year-old grabbed a handgun for protection from his car during a fight outside a sports bar. Witnesses said Garcia didn’t point the gun at anyone, and one said Garcia had his hands above his head when confronted by the officer. A court determined that the threat Garcia posed was questionable, but granted the officer immunity on the grounds that Garcia didn’t drop the gun when ordered to do so.