Daughter of pioneering astronaut Alan Shepard soars to space aboard Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket

VAN HORN, Texas — The eldest daughter of pioneering U.S. astronaut Alan Shepard took a joyride to the edge of space aboard Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rocketship on Saturday, 60 years after her late father’s famed suborbital NASA flight at the dawn of the Space Age.

Laura Shepard Churchley, 74, who was a schoolgirl when her father first streaked into space, was one of six passengers buckled into the cabin of Blue Origin’s New Shepard spacecraft as it lifted off from a launch site outside the west Texas town of Van Horn.

The crew capsule at the top of the fully autonomous, six-story-tall spaceship soared to an altitude of about 350,000 feet before falling back to Earth, descending under a canopy of parachutes to the desert floor for a gentle landing.

The entire flight, from liftoff to touchdown, lasted a little over 10 minutes, with the crew experiencing a few minutes of weightlessness at the apex of the suborbital flight.

Voices of Churchley and her crewmates exclaiming excitement at the ride could be heard in audio transmissions from the capsule played during a live launch webcast by Blue Origin as the vehicle neared the climax of its flight.