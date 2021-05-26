Death threats and arrests: Belarus opposition media struggles at home and abroad

“(Threats) that they will shoot us, that our office will be blown up. Of course, this is worrying,” he said, sitting in a large gaming chair that he said was used by Protasevich.

Putsila said the threats came in the form of anonymous emails and private social media messages.

“We’re used to it because they have been trying to strangle us. For some years we’ve been one of the Telegram channel/news outlets which is inconvenient for the regime which cannot be blocked,” he said.

Putsila said he and his team took security measures which they could not discuss publicly. His staff had been followed, he said, and people had tried to break into the office.

Police in Warsaw did not reply to a written request about the threats Putsila said Nexta staff had received. Lukashenko’s press service could not be reached for comment and a spokesman for the Belarusian Investigative Committee, which investigates major crimes, did not respond to written questions from Reuters.

Inside Belarus, what is left of the opposition-minded media says it is being squeezed too.

Earlier on Tuesday, the popular news website TUT.BY reported that four of its employees had gone missing.