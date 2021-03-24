Democrats in U.S. Congress blast Postal Service revamp plan

Ron Bloom, who chairs the U.S. Postal Board of Governors, said in an interview he was optimistic that Congress “will embrace” the plan once carefully reviewed.

Bloom said “we’re not asking for you to bail us out, we’re not asking you to fix all of our problems, but if you do your part you will help enable a true revitalization of this institution.”

USPS wants President Joe Biden’s Administration to calculate pension obligations using “modern actuarial principles” that would save $12 billion.

Representative James Comer, the top Republican on the committee overseeing USPS, said he hoped Democrats “will abandon their partisan postal politics and give the plan a fair shot... Between USPS leadership and Congress, we must make the necessary reforms to ensure USPS is financially stable.”

The National Association of Letter Carriers said the “business plan provides a good starting point for discussion going forward and should satisfy those who wanted to see such a plan before moving forward with legislation.”

USPS reported net losses of $86.7 billion since 2007. One reason is 2006 legislation mandating it pre-fund more than $120 billion in retiree health care and pension liabilities, a requirement labor unions have called an unfair burden not shared by other businesses.