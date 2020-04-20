Live

Deported from U.S., man infects 14 migrants with coronavirus in northern Mexico
FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2018, file photo, a border fence in Columbus, N.M., sits along the U.S.-Mexico border at sunset. Residents of this tiny, historic border village are raising concerns about new trailers in the town center meant to house workers building the U.S.-Mexico border wall despite worries over COVID-19. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras, File)

 Russell Contreras

MEXICO CITY — At least 15 migrants from several countries tested positive for coronavirus at a shelter in northern Mexico, Tamaulipas state authorities said on Monday, adding a man carrying the virus and deported from Houston, Texas had infected most of the others.

A Mexican man deported at the McAllen-Reynosa border has also tested positive, the Tamaulipas state health department said in a statement.  

This story will be updated.

