Dutch teen on space flight told Bezos he had never ordered from Amazon

“We didn’t pay even close to $28 million, but they chose me because I was the youngest and I was also a pilot and I also knew quite a lot about it already.”

Ping-pong in space

Reality still hasn’t sunk in three days after the journey.

“I don’t think I realized it until I was in the rocket: ‘wow, it’s really happening’,” he said. “It was my ultimate, ultimate goal ... but I never thought it was going to be this soon.”

The crew received two days of safety training, but nothing very hard, said Daemen, who can be seen in a video of the trip tossing ping-pong balls in weightlessness with Jeff Bezos.

“That was super cool. It’s so weird to be weightless. It was easier than I had expected. It was kind of like being in water.”

Daemen, who is set to start at Utrecht University in September, said he was not sure what he wanted to do later in life, but would seriously consider a career in space travel.

Asked what it was like traveling in a rocket ship with a billionaire, he answered with a wide smile: “They were super fun and all down to earth, as funny as that may sound.”