EL PASO, Texas — Twenty people were shot and killed and another 26 injured when a single gunman went on a shooting rampage Saturday in a shopping area in the Texas border city of El Paso, police said.
A law enforcement official told AP that a suspect, Patrick Crusius, 21, of Allen, Texas, in the Dallas area, is in custody.
The official was not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity. The official also stressed that the death count is preliminary and that the investigation is still ongoing.
El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen confirmed the numbers of dead and injured at an early evening news conference.
Police say most of the victims of Saturday's attack appear to have been at a Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, though they say the mall had also been "secured."
"It is a tragedy beyond tragedy," said El Paso Mayor Dee Margo, who became distraught while speaking on live television on CNN. "We are just torn up beyond belief."
El Paso hospitals say they were treating 23 victims. El Paso, which has about 680,000 residents, is in West Texas and sits across the border from Juarez, Mexico.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called the shooting "a heinous and senseless act of violence" and said the state had deployed a number of law enforcement officers to the city.
El Paso Police Sgt. Robert Gomez says investigators are still trying to determine what happened during Saturday's attack.
Gomez said the Walmart was packed with as many as 3,000 people during the busy back-to-school shopping season.
"This is unprecedented in El Paso," said Gomez, who added that many of the injured had life-threatening injuries.
Police responded in the midmorning to an active shooter scene at the mall, near Interstate 10 on the east side of the city, and were advising people to stay away from the area and to look for missing family members at a school being used as a reunification area.
Ryan Mielke, a spokesman for University Medical Center of El Paso, said 12 people were brought to the hospital with injuries, including one that died. Two of the injured were children who were being transferred to El Paso Children's Hospital, he said. He declined to provide additional details on the victims.
Eleven other victims were being treated at Del Sol Medical Center, according to hospital spokesman Victor Guerrero. He said those victims ages ranged from 35 to 82.
The New York Daily News reported that shoppers at the Walmart ran through the aisles after the suspect started shooting. Reports said the gunman moved from the Walmart parking lot to the store, spreading bloodshed and terror in his path.
One video showed several bodies lying in the store parking lot, including several near a table near the Walmart entrance where people appear to have been raising money for charity.
A surveillance photo showed a man identified as Crusius wearing cargo pants, a black T-shirt and headphones as he strode into the Walmart.
Another video depicted a shopper cowering in a store as a series of gunshots slowly rang out, suggesting a methodical killing spree.
A family of three was one of a dozen waiting outside a local bus station, trying to get back to their car, in a blocked-off Walmart parking lot.
"I heard the shots but I thought they were hits, like roof construction," said Adriana Quezada, 39, who was in Walmart with in the women's clothing section with her two children.
Her daughter, 19, and son, 16, threw themselves in the ground, then ran out of the Walmart through an emergency exit. They were unhurt.
Sources told WFAA-TV in Dallas that ATF and FBI agents were searching homes and interviewing people in North Texas who might be related to the suspect.
Law enforcement officers were in unmarked vehicles outside a house in Allen that public records indicate is Crusius’ last known address.
Federal sources told CNN that investigators were reviewing an online posting, believed to be written by Crusius days before the shooting, that may speak to a motive.
The posting was being investigated by federal authorities but they haven’t confirmed it was written by the suspect. The post refers to an attack in “response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas.”
Police Chief Allen called the shooting a possible hate crime in a press conference Saturday evening and said investigators are working to verify the origins of the manifesto.
The suspect surrendered to officers, Allen said.
White House staff said President Donald Trump was briefed on the shooting and spoke about it with Attorney General William Barr and Governor Abbott.Presidential candidate and former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke appeared a bit shaken as he appeared at a candidate forum in Las Vegas on Saturday shortly after news of the shooting in his hometown was reported.
O'Rourke said he had called his wife before taking the stage and said the shooting shatters "any illusion that we have that progress is inevitable" on tackling gun violence.
The Democrat said he'd heard early reports that the shooter might have had a military-style weapon, saying we need to "keep that (expletive) on the battlefield and do not bring it into our communities."
"We have to find some reason for optimism and hope or else we consign ourselves to a future where nearly 40,000 people are year will lose their lives to gun violence and I cannot accept that," O'Rourke said.
The mass shooting in El Paso came less than a week after a gunman opened fire on a California food festival. Santino William Legan, 19, killed three people and injured 13 others last Sunday at the popular Gilroy Garlic Festival, and died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.