Exxon lobbyist duped by Greenpeace says climate policy was a ploy; CEO condemns statements

“We were shocked by these interviews and stand by our commitments to working on finding solutions to climate change,” Woods said.

The footage comes a month after Exxon shareholders, frustrated by weak returns and the U.S. oil company’s track record on climate change, shook up the company when they elected three of four nominated directors from activist shareholder Engine No. 1 to Exxon’s board.

ExxonMobil in 2018 touted its investment of $1 million over two years into a carbon tax advocacy campaign in Congress. Its annual lobbying budget is $12 million.

Exxon Director Ursula Burns said at a Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas virtual event earlier this month that the company’s response to environmental criticisms “has not been well done.”

McCoy and Easley spoke candidly to the Greenpeace activists on their strategies and positions on a range of issues, including President Joe Biden’s initial $2 trillion infrastructure package, which they said they worked on to remove major climate provisions and push back against proposals to raise corporate taxes.

Easley said the Biden infrastructure plan contained clean energy measures that would “accelerate the transition that I think four years from now — it is going to be difficult to unwind them.”

Easley, whose LinkedIn page says he started a new job in February, could not immediately be reached for comment.