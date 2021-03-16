 Skip to main content
Facebook set to launch newsletter product for independent writers and journalists
Facebook set to launch newsletter product for independent writers and journalists

In this Tuesday, April 18, 2017, file photo, a conference worker passes a demo booth at Facebook's annual F8 developer conference in San Jose, Calif.   (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)

 The Associated Press

Facebook Inc. is rolling out a new publishing platform in the coming months in the United States that lets independent writers and journalists reach new audiences and monetize their work through email newsletters and individual websites.

More writers and journalists are lately getting on the email newsletter bandwagon preferring the editorial freedom intrinsic to the medium, which also allows them to move away from ad-reliant business models that have been on a steady decline.

Competition is heating up in the space between firms like Substack, Medium, and Twitter’s recently acquired Revue, which lets content creators try out a mix of paid and free email newsletters to reach potential readers.

Facebook's new platform, which let writers monetize via subscriptions, will be integrated with Facebook Pages, the company said, adding it will also allow writers to create groups to engage with their reader community

The world's largest social network had pledged last month to invest at least $1 billion in the news industry over the next three years, following a high-profile stand-off with the Australian government over paying news outlets for content.  

