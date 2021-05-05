 Skip to main content
Federal judge throws out nationwide moratorium on evicting renters
Evictions

Ryan Gipson, empties belongings from a storage unit at the U-Haul center in Overland to take to his new apartment in University City on Jan. 20, 2021. Gipson and his family rented three storage units to hold their belongings after they were forced from their apartment over the summer. Photo by Sara Diggins, sdiggins@post-dispatch.com

 Sara Diggins

WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Wednesday threw out the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s nationwide moratorium on evictions, delivering a setback to Americans hit hard financially by the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich said the “plain language” of a federal law called the Public Health Service Act, which governs the response to the spread of communicable  such as COVID-19, blocked the CDC from imposing a moratorium. The moratorium had been due to lapse on June 30.

Friedrich acknowledged that “the pandemic has triggered difficult policy decisions” such as the moratorium that have had "enormous real-world consequences."

The CDC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The moratorium covered renters who expected to earn less than $99,000 a year, or $198,000 for joint filers, or who reported no income, or received stimulus checks.

Renters had to file sworn declarations saying eviction would leave them homeless or force them into a "shared living setting" and attest they have done all they can to get government assistance for rent or housing.

The moratorium was issued last September, during former President Donald Trump’s administration, and had been extended three times, most recently in March under President Joe Biden’s administration.

Many state and local jurisdictions, including St. Louis and St. Louis County, have imposed their own moratoriums on home and business evictions.

The CDC moratorium had been challenged by landlords and real estate trade groups, who said the agency lacked the power to impose it and that it unlawfully took away their right to deal with delinquent tenants.

According to the White House, one in five renters had fallen behind on rent as of January, while the CDC has said more than 4 million adults who are behind feared imminent eviction.

Friedrich was nominated to the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in 2017 by President Trump.

This story will be updated.

