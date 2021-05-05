Federal judge throws out nationwide moratorium on evicting renters

WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Wednesday threw out the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s nationwide moratorium on evictions, delivering a setback to Americans hit hard financially by the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich said the “plain language” of a federal law called the Public Health Service Act, which governs the response to the spread of communicable such as COVID-19, blocked the CDC from imposing a moratorium. The moratorium had been due to lapse on June 30.

Friedrich acknowledged that “the pandemic has triggered difficult policy decisions” such as the moratorium that have had "enormous real-world consequences."

The CDC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The moratorium covered renters who expected to earn less than $99,000 a year, or $198,000 for joint filers, or who reported no income, or received stimulus checks.

Renters had to file sworn declarations saying eviction would leave them homeless or force them into a "shared living setting" and attest they have done all they can to get government assistance for rent or housing.