Florida inspector reassured condo residents in 2018 despite engineer’s warning

“What I did see while I was there did not alarm me at all,” he said.

‘Time is of the essence’

Rescue workers were culling through the top of the rubble pile on Monday, both on foot and with a crane, aided by clear skies, though the forecast called for chance thunderstorms.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s Maggie Castro told CNN on Monday morning that the effort was still a rescue mission.

“We are still attempting to find void spaces. We know that time is of the essence,” she said. “But, as you can imagine, it’s going to be less likely that we are going to be finding survivors.”

The teams included experts sent by Israel and Mexico to assist in the search. An American flag atop one crane rippled in the stiff ocean breeze.

Some relatives of those missing have provided DNA samples to officials, and family members were permitted to pay a private visit to the site by special arrangement on Sunday, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said.

Police released the names of four victims who ranged in age from 54 to 83 - a couple married for 58 years, a volunteer Little League baseball coach and the mother of a 15-year-old boy who was pulled alive from the rubble shortly after the collapse.