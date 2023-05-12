DALLAS — In the immediate aftermath of the massacre Saturday at Allen Premium Outlets that killed eight people, Twitter became a hotbed of gore and misinformation about the shooter and his motivations.

Within hours of Saturday’s shooting, graphic video showing what followed the massacre — an up-close view of several dead, dying, or seriously injured victims, including a child — was shared widely on the platform. Accounts with newly bought blue checkmarks, and a newly acquired reach, spread those graphic videos, along with false and unverified information, quicker than they could be moderated or debunked.

Twitter owner Elon Musk even flirted with the idea that the shooting was a “psyop,” a term frequently used by conspiracy theorists to suggest the government’s involvement in obfuscating the true details of a tragedy.

The Allen shooting appears to have been one of the first live tests for Twitter’s handling of a public mass casualty incident with a large amount of witnesses, pictures and videos since Musk purchased the social-media site in October.

What happened was predictable after Musk dismantled systems and staff that oversaw content moderation on the platform — and also indicative of his own proclivity toward conspiracies and false information, experts said.

“We found that Twitter users were reporting they were being inundated with graphic photos and videos in the aftermath of the shooting, within trending topics, ‘for you’ tabs and in their search results,” said Kayla Gogarty, a deputy research director at Media Matters for America, which published research examining the spread of graphic videos on the platform after the shooting and Musk’s own amplification of misinformation in the massacre’s aftermath.

Social-media platforms, including Twitter, often tout the ability of artificial intelligence to identify and remove bad content. But those systems aren’t perfect and often aren’t substitutes for human moderators, Gogarty said.

“It doesn’t always catch everything and sometimes that enforcement can be too late,” she said. “Some platforms have a combination of human moderators as well as AI. But the AI doesn’t catch everything so you sometimes need those human moderators as well.”

In response to a request for comment — including whether any lessons were learned from the rapid spread of video that showed the dead body of a child killed in Allen — Twitter sent an email with an automated poop emoji.

Feelings about the spread of graphic photos and videos following a mass shooting can be complex. Some gun-control advocates have endorsed the idea that showing the public the true carnage wreaked by high-powered rifles might help shake citizens and elected officials from a sense of complacency and spur legislative action.

Responding to complaints about graphic content from the Allen shooting, some Twitter users pointed out how publicized pictures of the dead body of Emmett Till, a 14-year-old Black child who was tortured and lynched in Mississippi in 1955, helped galvanize the civil rights movement. But others pointed out that Emmett’s mother chose to make the pictures of her son public, while relatives of the Allen victims didn’t have that choice.

Sol Messing, a research associate professor at New York University’s Center for Social Media and Politics, pointed out that blanket bans on graphic content could upset people who want atrocities — war crimes, for example — shared widely.

“It’s a tricky balance,” said Messing, who worked for Twitter from 2021 until the beginning of this year. “A lot of this has become human-in-the-loop moderation because you just don’t want a machine making that decision. What Twitter has historically done here is to blur out those videos, but I wouldn’t be the only person to say it seems like Twitter is falling down on the job here.”

The videos — along with misinformation about the shooter and his motivations — were amplified by users who are newly subscribed to Twitter Blue, the platform’s subscription service that gives anyone who pays $8 per month a blue checkmark. Those checkmarks previously validated the identity of a user, company, or public agency.

“This whole new verification system is extremely problematic because the blue checkmark was a symbol of authenticity and credibility, and now you’re just able to buy it,” Gogarty said. “Having that blue checkmark lends to them a veneer of credibility.”

Since Saturday, several posts sharing the graphic videos have been taken down — though Twitter doesn’t make clear whether they were removed by the person who posted the videos or the company. Labels have also been added debunking false tweets.

But Musk himself helped spread misinformation and sow doubt about the shooting on his account. Two days after the shooting, Musk alluded to the idea that the shooting might have been a government conspiracy. “It’s a Psyop and it’s not even good,” one account tweeted in response to posts found on social media apparently belonging to the shooter. “This gets weirder by the moment,” Musk responded.

That tweet came the same day he appeared with Gov. Greg Abbott during a Tesla groundbreaking ceremony near Corpus Christi. A spokesperson for Abbott did not immediately return a request to comment on Musk’s apparent openness to the idea that the shooting might have been part of a conspiracy.

The easy availability of graphic videos — along with Musk’s own behavior — could lead to a continued drip of users abandoning the platform. Research last month from online data provider SimilarWeb shows Twitter traffic had declined for three straight months. Average daily active users and monthly active users were also down from the same time last year.

Advertisers also don’t want to see their brands displayed next to unblurred videos of dead bodies.

“We’ve already seen a lot of advertisers leave due to concern of brand risk,” Messing said. “This is sort of highlighting how severe that brand risk might be, but it’s very difficult to predict whether more advertisers will exit Twitter. I don’t think you’re going to see more leave, but I certainly don’t think you’ll see more come back.”

For individual users, “the widespread availability of gory, disturbing content might be one more reason you’re looking to replace Twitter,” he said.