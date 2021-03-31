Government watchdog says the U.S. overpaid $3.6 billion in government-funded unemployment benefits

WASHINGTON — The United States has overpaid more than $3.6 billion in government-funded unemployment benefits from the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 through February this year, a government watchdog said on Wednesday.

The Government Accountability Office (GAO) said in its latest report that it continues to have concerns about overpayments and potential fraud in the unemployment insurance (UI) system. The government expanded unemployment benefit eligibility to people who did not qualify for regular state unemployment insurance, to cushion against the pandemic’s economic shock.

The government-funded Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program covers, among others, the self-employed and certain gig economy workers. Funding for the program was included in the pandemic relief packages passed during former President Donald Trump’s term and extended in President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion rescue package approved this month.

“As of March 15, 2021, DOL (the Department of Labor) reported that states had identified more than $3.6 billion in PUA overpayments from March 2020 through February 2021,” the GAO said.