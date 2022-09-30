 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2020 election conspiracists could soon oversee voting in US battleground states

  • 0

Two far-right U.S. politicians who want to upend the way votes are cast and counted are tied or leading in races to become the top election administrators in their states, according to recent polls.

Republicans Jim Marchant of Nevada and Mark Finchem of Arizona promote wild conspiracy theories about how the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump. A victory in November could allow them, as secretaries of state, to restrict voting access or seek to block certification of results in these two critical battlegrounds for presidential elections.

Marchant and Finchem want to curtail or abolish early voting, mail-in voting and ballot drop-boxes, claiming without evidence that they breed fraud. Both advocate banning electronic voting machines and returning to hand-counted paper ballots to secure elections. Election experts and officials of both major parties have said such changes would actually make elections more prone to fraud and error, while making it harder for citizens to vote.

People are also reading…

Election 2022 Arizona Secretary of State

Arizona Secretary of State Republican candidate Mark Finchem listens to instructions prior to debating Democratic challenger Adrian Fontes, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Phoenix. 

Finchem and Marchant are among the strongest of 13 secretary-of-state candidates who falsely claim the 2020 election was rigged. Two, in the Republican strongholds of Wyoming and Alabama, are expected to win easily. Four others are running competitive campaigns in Michigan, Minnesota, Indiana and New Mexico. The remainder are long shots.

The movement to seize control of election administration is part of a broader phenomenon that makes November’s midterm elections unique in American history. Election deniers are campaigning in every state, according to politics website FiveThirtyEight. Out of 552 Republican nominees for Congress, governor, secretary of state and attorney general, 262 — nearly half — have rejected or questioned the 2020 result.

The prospect of controlling state voting offices is bringing national money into once-sleepy secretary-of-state races and drawing support from some of Trump’s most prominent allies. Right-wing provocateur and former Trump White House advisor Steve Bannon declared last week on his podcast that Democrats “are not going to be winning anymore” because the likes of Marchant and Finchem will be “in the counting room,” rooting out ballots they deem illegal or illegitimate.

At a recent Florida conference featuring right-wing secretary-of-state candidates, Marchant cast himself as an outsider and claimed that “vicious” elements of his own party are scheming to help his Democratic rival. He has claimed Nevada elections have been rigged for the last decade by a “deep state cabal” bent on establishing "a socialist, communist, tyrannical government."

Election 2022 Secretaries of State

Jim Marchant, candidate, for the Secretary of State of Nevada, right, attends a conference promoting conspiracy theories about voting machines and discredited claims about the 2020 presidential election at a hotel in West Palm Beach, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The event featured Republicans running for statewide offices that oversee elections in some of the most important battleground states.  

Marchant vowed to “simplify” the election system. “It’s way too complicated,” he told Reuters.

Finchem, an Arizona state representative since 2015, appeared at the same conference, sporting a cowboy hat and Old West mustache. In an interview with Reuters, he dismissed accounts that he's a "far-right fringe" politician as "propaganda crap." Finchem has been linked to the Oath Keepers, the far-right extremist group, and once accused “a whole lot of elected officials” of being sex-trafficking pedophiles, an apparent reference to the QAnon conspiracy theory.

Trump has endorsed Finchem's campaign, but not Marchant's. In an interview at the Florida conference, Marchant said Trump has been influenced by the "uniparty," a derisive right-wing term describing a hostile political bloc of Democrats and mainstream Republicans.

“He’s not really helping us,” Marchant said of Trump. “We have decided that we're just going to do this on our own… We don’t need him!”

A spokesperson for Trump didn't respond to requests for comment on Finchem, Marchant or other secretary-of-state candidates echoing his false voter-fraud claims.

Recent polls show Marchant and Finchem doing well. An August Reno Gazette/Suffolk University poll put Marchant ahead by nearly five points, with 31.6% compared to 26.6% for Democrat Cisco Aguilar, and 26% undecided. A mid-September survey by the Trafalgar Group has Finchem leading Democrat Adrian Fontes by six points - 47.5% to 41.1%, with 11% undecided.

National support  

The Florida conference was organized by America First Secretaries of State, a group created by Marchant, and sponsored by a Marchant-led political action committee (PAC) largely funded by The America Project, which was co-founded by millionaire Patrick Byrne.

Byrne resigned as CEO of internet retailer Overstock.com in 2019 and has since become one of the top financiers of the election-denial movement. Byrne’s America Project has donated $155,000 to Marchant’s PAC, Conservatives for Election Integrity.

Before the conference, Byrne met with Marchant and Finchem at a $500-a-head fundraiser at the same hotel. Byrne took the conference stage the next day and said the 2020 election “heist” was part of a decades-old plot by communist China to turn the United States into a food-producing colony.

Byrne didn't respond to a request for comment.

In Arizona, Finchem has raised more than $1.2 million, far exceeding the totals in previous Arizona secretary-of-state races and nearly doubling that of his Democratic opponent, according to his most recent campaign finance disclosure. More than half of that sum came from out-of-state donors.

“Secretaries of state have suddenly become the subject of great interest,” Finchem told Reuters.

Marchant, who built a fortune in the internet and telecoms industry, has financed much of his campaign himself. As of June 30, he had donated nearly $200,000 in personal funds, leftover funds from a previous congressional campaign and money from his PAC, campaign finance records show.

The unusual level of media attention on the controversial campaigns of Finchem and Marchant may help their chances in these typically low-profile races, said Robert Cahaly, chief pollster and strategist for Trafalgar Group.

“It may be the only name some voters have ever heard of,” he said.

The money and notoriety heaped on those candidates has also galvanized their opponents, who have generated substantial donations by casting themselves as alternatives to extremists.

Aguilar, Marchant’s opponent, said his campaign has raised more than $2 million with help from national groups sounding alarms about election deniers. One such group, MoveOn, said it will spend more than $1 million to help Democratic secretary-of-state candidates this year.

Semedrian Smith of the Democratic Association of Secretaries of State, a political organization working to defeat election deniers, said her organization and an affiliated nonprofit have raised a total of $16 million.

“If one election denier wins in November, that could easily put us in a constitutional crisis,” Smith said.

‘The golden thread’

Finchem effectively launched the post-2020 election-denial movement in Arizona by organizing a meeting where Trump’s allies gathered to plan an attempt to overturn the results.

During the Nov. 30, 2020 event — held in a Phoenix hotel because Arizona’s legislative leaders wouldn’t allow it in their chambers — Trump’s lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis, among others, aired conspiracy theories about machines switching votes and trucks carrying fraudulent ballots. Trump called in to say he had won.

Finchem drew a standing ovation for denouncing “tyranny” and urging attendees to “put on the armor of God” to fight Satan.

The Arizona lawmaker was outside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot and was subpoenaed by the congressional committee investigating it. Finchem denies participating in the violence and has said the committee called him as a witness.

Finchem’s Democratic opponent, Fontes, is the former election administrator in Maricopa County, Arizona’s largest and the target of an expensive vote audit, approved by state senators, that found no fraud evidence.

Fontes, in an interview, called Finchem a “wide-eyed conspiracy theorist.”

“Elections in America are basically the golden thread that holds the whole fabric together,” he said. “We’re in some really, really unpredictable, scary ground.”

Finchem moved to Arizona in 1999 after retiring from the city of Kalamazoo, Michigan, where he worked for 21 years as a firefighter and a police officer. He identified himself as a member of the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group, on a candidate questionnaire in 2014, according to a news report. Finchem also appears on a leaked membership list for the group, which shows he signed up for an annual membership, according to a spokesman for the Anti-Defamation League, which reviewed the database.

Finchem told Reuters he was “not aligned” with the Oath Keepers but did not respond to further questions.

On a financial disclosure form required of state legislators, Finchem lists his Kalamazoo pension as his only source of outside income. “I’m a pauper,” Finchem told Reuters at the Florida conference. Then, cradling a bourbon at the hotel bar, he quoted the book of Exodus, urging voters to choose “Godly men disinterested in personal gain.”

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Europe ramps up energy security after suspected sabotage

Europe ramps up energy security after suspected sabotage

European companies are ramping up security around pipelines and energy prices are climbing again as the suspected sabotage of two pipelines that deliver natural gas from Russia underscored the vulnerability of Europe’s energy infrastructure and prompted the EU to warn of possible retaliation. Some European officials and energy experts have said Russia is likely to blame for any sabotage, while others cautioned against pointing fingers until investigators are able to determine what happened. Russia benefits from higher energy prices and economic anxiety across Europe. Moscow has sharply curtailed natural gas shipments to Europe in retaliation for sanctions the West put in place after its invasion of Ukraine.

CIA unveils model of al-Qaida leader al-Zawahri's hideout

CIA unveils model of al-Qaida leader al-Zawahri's hideout

The CIA has revealed the scale model of the safe house where it found and killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri in Afghanistan. The model is now on display at the CIA Museum, newly refurbished for the agency's 75th anniversary. Intelligence officials used the model to brief President Joe Biden in the White House Situation Room in July. The house shows several balconies, which officials used to show Biden where and how al-Zawahri liked to sit. The museum is not open to the public and generally restricted to agency employees and guests, but it allowed journalists in on Saturday to see its newest exhibits.

First female premier poised to take helm of Italy government

First female premier poised to take helm of Italy government

A party with neo-fascist roots has won the most votes in Italy’s national election, setting the stage for talks to form the country’s first far right-led government since World War II, with Giorgia Meloni at the helm as Italy’s first female premier. Near-final results show Meloni's Brothers of Italy, swept the election. The country's lurch to the far right immediately shifts Europe’s geopolitical reality, placing a euroskeptic party in a position to lead a founding member of the European Union and its third-largest economy. Europe’s right-wing party leaders immediately hailed Meloni’s victory and her party’s meteoric rise as sending a historic message to Brussels. Italy’s left warned of “dark days” ahead and vowed to keep Italy in the heart of Europe.

Russian military recruiter shot amid fear of Ukraine call-up

Russian military recruiter shot amid fear of Ukraine call-up

A young man shot a Russian military commander at close range at an enlistment office Monday. It was an unusually bold attack reflecting growing resistance to Russian President Vladimir Putin's efforts to mobilize hundreds of thousands of more men to wage war on Ukraine. The shooting comes after scattered arson attacks on enlistment offices and protests in Russian cities that resulted in at least 2,000 arrests. Russia is seeking to bolster its military as its Ukraine offensive has bogged down. Concerns are growing that Russia may escalate the conflict — including potentially using nuclear weapons. Votes were being held, meanwhile, in four occupied Ukraine regions about joining up with Russia. Britain's Foreign Secretary called the votes “sham referendums held at the barrel of a gun.”

Wisconsin's top Republican sues to block Jan. 6 subpoena

Wisconsin's top Republican sues to block Jan. 6 subpoena

Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly leader is suing to block a subpoena ordering him to testify before the House committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol last year. Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos filed the the lawsuit on Sunday in federal court in Wisconsin arguing that the subpoena falls outside the scope of the committee’s investigation. The committee wants to ask Vos about a conversation he had with former President Donald Trump in July about overturning the 2020 election results. The call was in response to a Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling that absentee ballot drop boxes, which were used in the 2020 election and others before it, were illegal going forward.

On Ukraine, Russia repeats insistence that it had no choice

On Ukraine, Russia repeats insistence that it had no choice

Russia has told the world that it has “no choice” but to take military action in Ukraine. After days of denunciations of Russia at the prominent diplomatic gathering, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov sought to shift the focus to Washington. His speech centered on a claim that the United States and its allies are aggressively undermining the international system that the U.N. represents. The West maintains that it's Russia doing that. Invoking history ranging from the U.S. war in Iraq in the early 2000s to the 20th-century Cold War, Lavrov portrayed the U.S. as a bully

Watch Now: Related Video

Former Cowboys player dies in rock climbing incident

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News