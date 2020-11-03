2020 U.S. President election map

Our daily political newsletter featuring local and national updates and analysis.
Miles Taylor announced that he is “Anonymous,” the senior White House official who claimed to be part of a “resistance” working “from within” to thwart President Trump’s “worst inclinations."
Plus: Will the vote be protected from foreign meddling? Tuesday's election raises many questions, and here are the top 10 you may want answered now.
Top government officials began to take notice of Plasma Technologies after Rick Santorum, a former Republican senator from Pennsylvania and two-time presidential candidate, became part-owner.
Find out how Trump and Biden are faring in the battleground states likely to decide Election 2020 with this rundown of statewide polls, updated daily.
HOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge on Monday rejected another last-ditch Republican effort to invalidate nearly 127,000 votes in Houston because t…
PITTSBURGH (AP) — In the closing hours of a campaign shadowed by a once-in-a-century pandemic, President Donald Trump charged across the natio…
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the presidential campaign (all times local):
Actor Sam Elliott lent his voice to a Joe Biden campaign video that aired during the World Series Tuesday and became a Twitter magnet. See the ad and responses to it.
Find out how Trump and Biden are faring in the states likely to decide Election 2020 with this rundown of statewide polls in 14 states, updated daily.
Trump won the state by fewer than 23,000 votes in 2016 and planned his third visit in seven days on Friday.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.