 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Abortion bumped inflation to the back burner. Both sides see lessons for 2024

  • 0
Election 2022 Religious Voters

People cast their ballots at Coit Arts Academy in Grand Rapids on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.  

 Joel Bissell/The Grand Rapids Press via AP, File

The candidates and ballot measures that triumphed in the midterm elections prove that millions of voters are most energized by abortion access — not worries about inflation or crime.

It’s a lesson that both sides of the abortion debate will take into 2024.

In California, Michigan and Vermont, voters approved measures ensuring the right to abortion in state constitutions, and in Kentucky and Montana, voters rejected measures that would have curtailed that right.

Meanwhile, candidates who emphasized abortion rights in battleground states, such as Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, ran away with races that were expected to be much closer.

“For years, the polling has shown that Americans support abortion rights, but there have been very few places where that has been the direct question to voters,” said Elizabeth Nash, principal policy associate at the Guttmacher Institute, which supports abortion rights.

People are also reading…

“Here you have five states across the political spectrum and in very different parts of the country with abortion-related measures on the ballot,” she said, “and it came out that the people really do support abortion rights, and they voted to ensure that access really is available.”

Anti-abortion advocates pointed to a dozen Republican governors who have signed anti-abortion legislation and won reelection by wide margins. But even they acknowledged that abortion-related ballot measures galvanized the other side in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Clarke Forsythe, senior counsel at Americans United for Life, which opposes abortion rights, said, “It’s absolutely clear that when abortion advocates bypassed legislators and governors and fought with ballot initiatives, they won. And they’re going to do more of it in 2024.”

The August primary election in conservative Kansas was a harbinger of the victories that abortion rights supporters celebrated last week. The midterm results in that state put an exclamation point on that earlier result. In that election, voters overwhelmingly rejected a proposed amendment that would have conferred no right to abortion in the state constitution.

In this election, Sunflower State voters had a chance to rethink that decision. Five of the state’s seven Supreme Court justices, all considered likely to support abortion rights in the future, were up for a retention vote: Kansans decided to keep them.

“The results of these races are evidence that people are furious at the (U.S.) Supreme Court,” said David Cohen, a law professor at Drexel University in Philadelphia. “This issue is not going to go away, and it’s going to be front and center in elections for a long time.”

In gubernatorial races, Republicans who oppose abortion rights and have signed anti-abortion legislation cruised to reelection in 12 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee and Texas.

But in three closely watched governor’s races where abortion rights were a central issue — Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — Democrats prevailed.

In exit polls, 31% of midterm voters nationwide cited inflation as their top issue, compared with 27% who said it was abortion. However, 45% of Michigan voters pointed to abortion as the most important issue, higher than the percentage of voters who cited inflation. And in Pennsylvania, 36% of voters said abortion was their top issue, compared with 29% who said it was inflation.

Abortion also was a leading issue in the Arizona governor’s race between Democrat Katie Hobbs and Republican Kari Lake, where the outcome is not final but Hobbs holds a narrow lead.

In Michigan and Minnesota, where abortion is legal, Democrats gained control of both chambers of the legislature. With Democratic governors heading both states, that could mean an expansion of abortion access is in the offing.

And in North Carolina, one of only a few states in the South where abortion remains legal, Republicans gained state legislative seats but failed to reach a veto-proof supermajority. That means Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who supports abortion rights, will likely be able to maintain the status quo for his remaining two years in office.

But North Carolina voters also chose Republicans over Democrats in state Supreme Court races, flipping the Democratic-led court to GOP control for the first time since 2016. If the state’s current law permitting abortion until 20 weeks of pregnancy is challenged in court, the new panel would be less likely to uphold it.

And in Nebraska, where abortion is legal but difficult to access, Republicans won enough seats in the unique unicameral legislature to allow supporters of a 12-week abortion ban to move the proposal to the desk of Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts, who has said he supports it.

©2022 The Pew Charitable Trusts. Visit at stateline.org.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2022 midterms live updates: Latest election news from AP

2022 midterms live updates: Latest election news from AP

As Election Night bleeds into the next morning, control of Congress remains unclear. It’s not a presidential year, but these are high-stakes elections nonetheless. While there were some races the AP could call as soon as polls close, other winners are taking a lot longer to identify. AP's VoteCast surveys indicate high inflation and worries about the future of American democracy were significant factors in voters’ decisions.

Dems show surprising strength; control of Congress unclear

Dems show surprising strength; control of Congress unclear

Control of Congress hangs in the balance as Democrats have shown surprising strength, defeating Republicans in a series of competitive races and defying expectations that high inflation and President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings would drag the party down. In the most heartening news for the party, Democrat John Fetterman flipped a Republican-controlled Senate seat that is key to the party’s hopes of maintaining control of the chamber. It is too early to call critical Senate seats in Wisconsin, Nevada, Georgia and Arizona which could determine the majority. In the House, Democrats kept seats in districts from Virginia to Kansas to Rhode Island, while many districts in states like New York and California have not been called.

Takeaways so far: An expensive election poised to change not much

Takeaways so far: An expensive election poised to change not much

Control of Congress still hangs in the balance, with both parties notching victories in a midterm election centered on voter frustration over inflation, abortion rights and more. But despite huge spending, it's unclear the eventual outcome changes much in Washington.

Election takeaways, take 2: Congress control on knife's edge

Election takeaways, take 2: Congress control on knife's edge

Wednesday was a day for sorting, sifting and framing of an expensive, exhaustive and highly negative midterm election campaign. And nothing was quite yet certain, most importantly which party would control Congress or whether majority power would be split between the House and Senate. Control of Congress was on a knife’s edge, dependent on the outcome of three Senate races and about a dozen in the House.

Why Nevada election results are taking days

Why Nevada election results are taking days

Vote counting in Nevada’s closely watched races for Senate looked to spill into the weekend, with control of Congress still to be determined. Tallying is taking days, but that’s not unusual for Nevada, where a batch of votes have previously not been counted until after election night. In the two most populous counties, officials warned up front that it would take days to process the outstanding ballots. Nevada has had problems with long lines of voters at poll close, although Nevadans have traditionally opted to vote early. The state has also expanded absentee voting.

2022 midterms live updates: Latest election news from AP

2022 midterms live updates: Latest election news from AP

Despite the conclusion of the final day of voting in the 2022 midterm elections, much remains uncertain. The control of Congress still hangs in the balance. Republicans hoped for a sweep that never came, but they could still wrest control of the House and Senate. Some candidates offered concessions speeches, while others vowed to wait until every vote was counted. Even as 2022 remained undecided, eyes were already on 2024.

Democrat Hobbs leads Republican Lake for Arizona governor

Democrat Hobbs leads Republican Lake for Arizona governor

The race for governor of Arizona is putting the appeal of Donald Trump’s movement to the test in a crucial battleground state. It’s too early to call the contest between Republican Kari Lake, a former television news anchor, and Democrat Katie Hobbs, the secretary of state. Lake’s television-ready demeanor, confrontations with journalists and combative message for Democrats made the first-time candidate a rising star on the right. Lake faces Democrat Katie Hobbs, the secretary of state who rose to prominence defending the integrity of the 2020 election. President Joe Biden’s margin of victory was lower in Arizona than any other state.

Watch Now: Related Video

University of Virginia spokeswoman: "Still a very much active situation"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News