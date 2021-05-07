After disappointing jobs data, Republicans and Democrats spar over unemployment benefits

WASHINGTON — What did the disappointing U.S. jobs report on Friday say about the state of the world’s biggest economy?

As is true for many things in Washington, the answer differs radically depending on which political party you ask.

The Labor Department reported 266,000 new jobs were created in April, a fraction of the nearly 1 million jobs that were expected by a Reuters poll of economists. A drop in temporary help positions put a fresh focus on the generous unemployment benefits that the White House has championed as necessary to keep Americans financially whole as the country recovers from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Many Republicans say the disappointing employment report signals that governments at the federal and state levels are being too generous with unemployment benefits, discouraging people from working. Democrats say companies aren’t offering high-enough wages, or programs like subsidized childcare to encourage people to go back to work.

“The government pays people big bucks NOT to work so they don’t!,” U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, a Republican from Alabama, wrote on Twitter. “DUH! Socialism seems nice but in fact is destructive. America: learn or lose!”