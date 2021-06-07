After hitting pause, business political action committees begin to press play again

Realtors ‘will continue to engage’

The realtors’ PAC “is proud to be one of the largest, most bipartisan political action committees in the country and will continue to engage in a bipartisan way on behalf of our 1.4 million members,” the group said in a statement. “Following a recent meeting of the RPAC Board of Trustees, our association lifted the temporary pause that was previously put in place on all federal political disbursements. This decision will ensure we continue to engage with political candidates in an effort to support America’s homeowners and our nation’s real estate industry.”

Duke Energy, similarly, said it had phased out its pause.

“Engaging with policymakers on both sides of the aisle is critical as we progress our clean energy transformation,” company spokesperson Neil Nissan said in an email. “Our pause on federal political giving allowed us an opportunity to be reflective about a significant and troubling event in our nation, as well as how we support candidates and elected officials.”

Some companies, though, have said they will freeze out lawmakers who voted against the electoral results. JP Morgan Chase, for example, said it was resuming its giving but not to such members, according to Reuters.