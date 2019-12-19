After vote, Pelosi stokes impeachment trial uncertainty

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., flanked by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., left, and House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., speaks reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, after the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump on two charges, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)