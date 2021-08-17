Amid a deadly crime wave in some cities, Democrats find a new message: Fund the police

New York pivoted from slashing almost $1 billion in police funds last year to adding $200 million this year. Oakland, California, boosted its police budget in June by $38 million after last year setting a goal to cut it by $150 million. Austin, a liberal bastion in conservative Texas, this year passed its largest-ever police budget under pressure from state Republicans over rising crime. Last year, Austin had diverted $150 million in police funds to other priorities.

In Washington, Bowser asked the city council last month for $11 million to hire 170 new police officers after a series of shootings. The council agreed to fund 40 officers.

Bowser, who declined to comment for this story, has defended her reversal on police funding by saying she is responding to a crime wave and pleas for money from the city’s police chief.

“I am outraged. The chief is outraged. The community should be outraged,” she told reporters on July 22, after a shooting on an affluent restaurant row near downtown that left two wounded. The incident followed the July 16 shooting of 6-year-old Nyiah Courtney, who was killed on her scooter by a stray bullet. A day later, a shootout outside the Washington Nationals baseball park left three wounded, including two shooting suspects.