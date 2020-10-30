As election looms, U.S. authorities seek to separate bluster from threats

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in a report published earlier this month said domestic violent extremists and others could target events related to the presidential campaigns, the election or the immediate aftermath. “Such actors could mobilize quickly to threaten or engage in violence,” it added.

Trump has been slow to condemn right-wing extremism, which his critics say is emboldening extremist groups. At a debate in September, he told the right-wing Proud Boys to "stand back and stand by" after being asked to condemn white supremacists. A senior Trump administration official said the president has clearly stated “that he does not tolerate any extreme violence.”

Bluster versus action

Some say the threat around the election may be overstated. While extremist groups “talk big on the internet, it rarely translates into big action,” said J.J. MacNab, a fellow at George Washington University’s extremism program. MacNab said some acknowledge in private online platforms that they are making outlandish threats with the aim of manipulating media and researchers into inflating the threat they pose, she said.