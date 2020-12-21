As Trump pushes baseless fraud claims, Republicans pledge tougher voting rules

But as many Trump supporters blame mail-in ballots for Trump's election defeat in Pennsylvania, the 2019 law has become a liability for the Republicans who voted for it, said Charlie Gerow, a Republican lawyer and consultant in the state. “Those folks sitting around the diner talking politics, they are talking about Act 77,” he said.

In the wake of the election, state House Representative Jim Gregory, who voted for the law in 2019, has announced he will sponsor a measure repealing the law, saying his office had “been flooded with calls and emails from constituents who had issues with mail in ballots.”

Bryan Cutler, the House majority leader, who also voted for the law, has promised to focus on election rules in the next session to “ensure the chaos and confusion of the 2020 election are not repeated.”

Both men have tried to shift blame to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court and Democratic Secretary of State for decisions on how it was implemented, including allowing ballots to be counted if they arrived by mail within three days after Election Day. Gregory declined requests for an interview, while Cutler did not immediately respond to requests for comment.