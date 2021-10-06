As U.S. nears debt-limit cliff, Manchin rejects filibuster change

WASHINGTON — As U.S. Senate Democrats planned a third attempt on Wednesday to get Republicans to help raise the federal government’s borrowing authority, pivotal Democrat Joe Manchin rejected the idea of changing the chamber’s filibuster rule to circumvent the roadblock.

After a monthslong standoff in which Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell repeatedly said his party would not vote to lift or extend the $28.4 trillion debt limit, President Joe Biden on Tuesday suggested he was open to fellow Democrats changing the filibuster to skirt the roadblock.

On Wednesday, Manchin, a moderate senator who has blocked other parts of Biden’s agenda as too expensive, poured cold water on the idea.

“I’ve been very, very clear where I stand on the filibuster. I’ve been very clear nothing changes,” he said in a brief Capitol Hill news conference. “We are not going to default as a country. We will not default.”

He declined to respond to reporters’ questions about how Senate Democrats might address the crisis.

The Wednesday afternoon procedural vote is intended to allow the Senate to begin debating a bill that would suspend the debt limit until December 2022, after elections that will determine control of Congress for the next two years.