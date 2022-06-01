 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Baby formula makers tell Biden they knew shortages would be dire

  • 0
Biden Baby Formula Shortage

President Joe Biden meets virtually with infant formula manufacturers from the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, as his administration works to ease nationwide shortages by importing foreign supplies and using the Defense Production Act to speed domestic production.

 Susan Walsh - staff, AP

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden defended his administration’s response to a national baby formula shortage, saying he acted as soon he became aware of the crisis in April — even as manufacturers told him Wednesday they saw it coming months earlier.

“We knew from the very beginning that this would be a very serious event,” Robert Cleveland, senior vice president for North America and Europe nutrition for Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, told Biden at a White House meeting.

Biden and the FDA have drawn criticism from lawmakers in both parties for the government’s slow response to the shortage, which began with supply-chain turmoil caused by the pandemic but was exacerbated after Abbott Laboratories recalled formula in February and shut down a Michigan factory over contamination fears.

Biden has said the government may have responded more quickly “if we’d been better mind readers.” But several of the executives participating in a meeting with the president at the White House on Wednesday told him they foresaw problems as soon as Abbott issued its recalls. The company is one of the largest formula suppliers in the United States.

People are also reading…

Murray Kessler, chief executive officer of Perrigo Co. PLC, told Biden that when his firm learned of Abbott’s recalls, executives “could foresee that this was going to create a tremendous shortage.”

Biden again defended his administration’s response after the meeting, saying that “once we learned of the extent” of the plant shutdown “and how broad it was, we kicked everything into gear.”

After a reporter pointed out that the formula executives had just told him they foresaw the impact of the shutdown, Biden responded: “They did. I didn’t.”

“Here’s the deal,” he said. “I became aware of this problem sometime in early April, about how intense it was. We did everything in our power from that point on.”

Ahead of the meeting, the White House announced two additional rounds of formula imports to the United States. U.K. manufacturer Kendal Nutricare will supply the equivalent of 3.7 million bottles and Bubs Australia will send the equivalent of about 4.6 million bottles. The formula will arrive at several U.S. airports over the next three weeks, the Biden administration said.

“As a father and a grandfather — and I’m sure we all feel this way — I understand how difficult this shortage has been for families all across the country,” Biden said during the virtual meeting with formula manufacturers. “There’s nothing more stressful than when you can’t get what your child needs.”

The plight of parents struggling to feed their children in one of the wealthiest nations in the world is the latest crisis to buffet the White House, on top of persistent rising prices, COVID-19, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and gun violence. The administration was slow to respond after the Abbott Labs shutdown exposed weaknesses in the country’s food supply chain. Lawmakers of both parties have responded with outrage, demanding the Food and Drug Administration explain its delay and act swiftly to restore supplies.

The White House has been playing catch-up on a dire situation for parents of babies and medically vulnerable kids. Biden has used a law allowing him to nationalize production to make sure formula manufacturers can obtain raw materials ahead of other customers, and created a program called “Operation Fly Formula” to import supplies from other countries with strong regulatory oversight.

Earlier Wednesday, the Agriculture Department announced $2.1 billion in new funding to bolster food supply chains, including initiatives to expand small- and mid-sized formula processing plants.

Abbott Labs did not attend the meeting with Biden. In addition to Cleveland and Kessler, executives of ByHeart Inc., Bubs Australia and Gerber Products Co. participated.

A White House spokesperson said Abbott was not part of Biden’s meeting with CEOs and leaders because the president is focused on ramping up production and providing safe infant formula to American families. The companies participating in Wednesday’s meeting are a subset of those working with the administration to increase supply whether it be through the Defense Production Act, Operation Fly Formula and the FDA’s importation guidance, the spokesperson said.

Abbott did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The formula shortage took a dramatic turn for the worse last month, according to data on 130,000 stores. Out-of-stock rates spiked to 70% nationally for the week ending May 21, up from 45% the prior week, based on data from the retail-tracking firm Datasembly.

More than two-thirds of states had shortage rates over 70%, with California, Missouri, Minnesota, Nevada, Montana, Louisiana, Arizona and Utah over 80%, and Utah hit hardest at 89%, up from 49% a week earlier.

The shortage is particularly acute in some large cities, including Houston, where out-of-stock rates skyrocketed to an alarming 90%, up from 56% a week earlier.

San Francisco and Sacramento, California, which previously had some of the lowest out-of-stock rates at 31% and 32% respectively, saw their shortage rates spike precipitously last week, to 87% and 88%.

Federal and local regulators have taken steps to try to increase supply. In addition to the importation program, the FDA announced this week that it would ease import rules. At the local level, some cities and states are enacting provisions to prevent price gouging.

Brian Deese, Biden’s top economic adviser, said on CNN’s “State of the Union” last week that a recent shipment of 70,000 pounds of baby formula to Indianapolis represents 15% of the overall national volume needed and more is on the way.

Cleveland told Bloomberg last week that the company was attempting to gain FDA clearance to send Enfamil infant formula from its factories in Mexico and Singapore to the U.S. Mead Johnson is a unit of Reckitt Benckiser Group.

Cleveland said he anticipated Mead Johnson would need air freight assistance from the U.S. government to quickly send the product from Singapore and that it would be blended and packaged in the U.S. He said the company would be able to send 200 metric tons of formula from Singapore in the first month and 500 metric tons in following months, and could possibly send more from its Mexico facility.

Cleveland said Wednesday that, in the meantime, the company is now delivering product to market 40% faster than it was prior to the recall.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com

0 Comments

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Some Democrats voting in GOP primaries to block Trump picks

Some Democrats voting in GOP primaries to block Trump picks

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger probably would not have won last week’s Republican primary without Democrats. An Associated Press analysis of early voting data has determined that more than 37,000 people who voted in Georgia’s Democratic primary two years ago cast ballots in last week’s Republican primary. Raffensperger avoided a runoff election by just over 27,000 votes despite opposition from former President Donald Trump. Voters across the political spectrum are working to stop extremists backed by Trump from winning control of state and federal governments. Dozens of states make it legal and easy for voters to participate in either party’s primary.

NRA speakers unshaken on gun rights after school massacre

NRA speakers unshaken on gun rights after school massacre

One by one, speakers took the stage at the National Rifle Association’s annual convention in Houston and denounced the massacre of 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school across the state. And one by one, they insisted that changing U.S. gun laws or further restricting access to firearms was not the answer. The gathering comes just three days after the shooting in Uvalde. Hundreds of protesters shouted their anger at the NRA outside the meeting. In remarks to the group, former President Donald Trump called for an overhaul of school security and the U.S. approach to mental health problems while dismissing calls to disarm gun owners.

Biden's ex daughter-in-law opens up about marriage to Hunter

Biden's ex daughter-in-law opens up about marriage to Hunter

Kathleen Buhle, the ex-wife of President Joe Biden’s son Hunter, says she has “total control over my life now,” five years after her divorce. In a new memoir, Buhle describes her ex-husband’s drug addiction and her response to his affair with her widowed sister-in-law. She also discusses her challenges integrating into the Biden family. Excerpts of “If We Break” were published Wednesday by People magazine. In the book, Buhle describes the pain she felt watching Hunter spiral into addiction, even as he denied it. She writes that the couple separated not long after Beau Biden’s 2015 death from brain cancer, when Buhle found a crack pipe in their ashtray.

AP FACT CHECK: NRA speakers distort gun and crime statistics

AP FACT CHECK: NRA speakers distort gun and crime statistics

An AP Fact Check is examining rhetoric from the National Rifle Association's annual meeting. The AP finds that speakers assailed a Chicago gun ban that doesn’t exist, ignored security upgrades at the Texas school where children were slaughtered and misrepresented national gun and crime statistics as they pushed back against any tightening of gun laws. Former President Donald Trump and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz were among the speakers who distorted the security situation at the Uvalde, Texas, school where a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers.

Clinton 2016 campaign lawyer acquitted of lying to the FBI

Clinton 2016 campaign lawyer acquitted of lying to the FBI

A lawyer for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign has been acquitted of lying to the FBI when he pushed information meant to cast suspicions on Donald Trump and Russia in the run-up to the 2016 election. The jury in the case of Michael Sussmann deliberated on Friday afternoon and Tuesday morning before reaching its verdict. The closely watched trial was the first courtroom test of special counsel John Durham. He was appointed three years ago to hunt for government misconduct during the investigation into potential ties between Russia and Trump’s 2016 campaign. Trump supporters had looked to the probe to expose what they contend was bias by law enforcement officials who investigated Trump and his campaign.

Uvalde tells Biden to 'do something'; he pledges 'we will'

Uvalde tells Biden to 'do something'; he pledges 'we will'

President Joe Biden grieved with the shattered community of Uvalde on Sunday. He mourned privately for three hours with anguished families left behind when a gunman killed 19 schoolchildren and two teachers. The president was met with chants of “do something” as he departed a church service and responded, “we will.” Biden and his wife, Jill, visited a memorial to those who were slain at Robb Elementary School and attended Mass at a Catholic church. Biden met privately with first responders before flying back to his home in Delaware.

Some Democrats voting in GOP primaries to block Trump picks

Some Democrats voting in GOP primaries to block Trump picks

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger probably would not have won last week’s Republican primary without Democrats. An Associated Press analysis of early voting data has determined that more than 37,000 people who voted in Georgia’s Democratic primary two years ago cast ballots in last week’s Republican primary. Raffensperger avoided a runoff election by just over 27,000 votes despite opposition from former President Donald Trump. Voters across the political spectrum are working to stop extremists backed by Trump from winning control of state and federal governments. Dozens of states make it legal and easy for voters to participate in either party’s primary.

O'Rourke bets shooting will shake up Texas governor's race

O'Rourke bets shooting will shake up Texas governor's race

Democratic Texas governor’s race candidate Beto O’Rourke is hoping the Uvalde school shooting can reset the contest in America’s largest red state. That’s despite Republican Gov. Greg Abbott twice previously winning election by landslides and gun culture looming larger in Texas than perhaps anywhere else. Following the massacre of 19 elementary school students and two teachers by a young man with an AR-15-style rifle last week, O’Rourke briefly seized the national political spotlight. O’Rourke crashed Abbott’s news conference and said the carnage was predictable. After a mass shooting in O’Rourke’s native El Paso in 2019, O’Rourke declared in a presidential debate, “Hell, yes, we’re gonna take your AR-15.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: You may want to travel with a mask

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News