Backers of Trump’s false fraud claims seek to control next U.S. elections

One of his competitors for the Republican nomination is Bolick, the lawmaker who introduced the bill to allow the legislature to revoke the secretary of state’s election certification. The bill died in committee.

In an interview, Bolick tried to draw a distinction between herself and Finchem, saying she was “not part of ’Stop the Steal.’”

But like Finchem, Bolick signed onto a resolution in December urging Congress to award Arizona’s Electoral College votes to Trump, despite his loss to Biden by more than 10,000 votes.

In Nevada, Marchant said he expects to get Trump’s endorsement. Trump endorsed Marchant when he ran unsuccessfully last year for Congress. If elected secretary of state, Marchant said, he would seek to end all early voting and ban the use of voting machines temporarily while the devices are examined for evidence of election-rigging.

Marchant could not provide evidence of fraud in Nevada when asked for it in an interview.

In Wisconsin, businessman and secretary of state candidate Jay Schroeder is considered the frontrunner for the Republican nomination. He said in an interview that “there is lots of reasonable doubt” as to whether Biden won the election.