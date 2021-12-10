Biden ‘deeply troubled’ by reports of Kellogg replacing striking workers

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said he was “deeply troubled” by reports Kellogg Co. planned to hire permanent replacements for striking unionized employees after they voted down a proposed contract this week.

Biden, who has put unions at the center of his policymaking, said such actions undermine the critical role collective bargaining plays in giving workers a voice.

“Permanently replacing striking workers is an existential attack on the union and its members' jobs and livelihoods. I have long opposed permanent striker replacements and I strongly support legislation that would ban that practice,” Biden said in a statement.

Kellogg said on Tuesday that a majority of its U.S. cereal plant workers had voted against a new five-year contract, forcing it to hire permanent replacements as employees extend a strike that started more than two months ago.