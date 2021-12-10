 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Biden ‘deeply troubled’ by reports of Kellogg replacing striking workers
0 comments

Biden ‘deeply troubled’ by reports of Kellogg replacing striking workers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Kellogg's union rejects deal with 3% raises to extend strike

Striking Kellogg's workers stand outside the company's cereal plant in Omaha, Neb., Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. The company and the union announced a tentative agreement Thursday that could end the strike that began Oct. 5. (AP Photo/ Josh Funk)

 Josh Funk

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said he was “deeply troubled” by reports Kellogg Co. planned to hire permanent replacements for striking unionized employees after they voted down a proposed contract this week.

Biden, who has put unions at the center of his policymaking, said such actions undermine the critical role collective bargaining plays in giving workers a voice.

“Permanently replacing striking workers is an existential attack on the union and its members' jobs and livelihoods. I have long opposed permanent striker replacements and I strongly support legislation that would ban that practice,” Biden said in a statement.

Kellogg said on Tuesday that a majority of its U.S. cereal plant workers had voted against a new five-year contract, forcing it to hire permanent replacements as employees extend a strike that started more than two months ago.

This is the second time the president has weighed in to express his support for unions and the organized labor movement. In February, he defended workers' rights to form unions as Amazon.com Inc. employees in Alabama prepared to vote on whether to unionize. Last month, a regional director for the U.S. National Labor Relations Board ordered a rerun of that election, which ended in a defeat for the union effort.

Biden and Democrats have tried to stop the hiring practice via the Protecting the Right to Organize Act, or PRO Act, which was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives in March but faces long odds in the Senate.

The percentage of U.S. workers represented by a union fell almost 15 percentage points between 1979 and 2020, according to the White House. That drop, the White House says, has cost workers $200 billion a year in unrealized wages and benefits. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Polar bears chomp on meaty 1st birthday cake

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Why is Kamala Harris receiving low approval rating?
National politics

Why is Kamala Harris receiving low approval rating?

Vice President Kamala Harris received a low approval rating, but who is to blame? Is this a symptom of Harris' personal failings or the failings of the administration as a whole? Could anyone garner good poll numbers when so closely associated with the border crisis? A political strategist discusses the problems the vice president faces. 

No shortage of sanction options if Russia invades Ukraine
National politics

No shortage of sanction options if Russia invades Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has plenty of options to make good on its pledge to hit Russia financially if President Vladimir Putin invades Ukraine, from sanctions targeting Putin’s associates to cutting Russia off from the financial system that sends money flowing around the world.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News