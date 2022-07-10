 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Biden defends upcoming Saudi trip as national security necessity

  • 0
Biden Realpolitik

In this photo released by Saudi Royal Palace, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, speaks during the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 14, 2021.  

 Bandar Aljaloud, Saudi Royal Palace via AP, File

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden defended his upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia in The Washington Post and pledged to give attention to human rights on his visit with the crown prince, a meeting that has been widely criticized by opponents of Mohammed Bin Salman’s policies.

“I know that there are many who disagree with my decision to travel to Saudi Arabia. My views on human rights are clear and long-standing,” the president wrote in the opinion piece publishing Sunday. He is slated to travel to Israel and Saudi Arabia this coming week.

“As president, it is my job to keep our country strong and secure. We have to counter Russia’s aggression, put ourselves in the best possible position to outcompete China, and work for greater stability in a consequential region of the world,” he said. “To do these things, we have to engage directly with countries that can impact those outcomes.”

Biden is expected to meet with Prince Mohammed and Arab leaders of other Gulf countries to persuade them to pump more oil into the market to drive down gasoline prices in the U.S.

People are also reading…

Biden also noted he would be the first president to fly from Israel to Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, after decades of hostility between the Jewish state and Arab kingdom. He doesn’t criticize the Saudi government for the murder of a U.S.-based Saudi journalist, Jamal Ahmad Khashoggi, who wrote for the Post and other publications.

“That travel will also be a small symbol of the budding relations and steps toward normalization between Israel and the Arab world, which my administration is working to deepen and expand. In Jiddah, leaders from across the region will gather, pointing to the possibility of a more stable and integrated Middle East, with the United States playing a vital leadership role,” the president wrote.

Some Democrats in Congress and human rights activists have complained about Biden’s visit, saying he was breaking a 2020 campaign promise to make Prince Mohammed a “pariah” on the global stage.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Impassioned Biden signs order on abortion access

Impassioned Biden signs order on abortion access

President Joe Biden has signed an executive order to protect access to abortion, delivering impassioned remarks condemning the Supreme Court decision that ended that constitutional right. He said it's now up to Congress to fully restore the right, and he implored Americans to “vote, vote, vote, vote” in November to elect sympathetic candidates. Biden on Friday formalized instructions to the Departments of Justice and Health and Human Services to push back on efforts to limit the ability of women to access federally approved abortion medication or to travel across state lines to access clinical abortion services.

Retired general suspended after tweet critical of Jill Biden

Retired general suspended after tweet critical of Jill Biden

The Army says a retired three-star general has been suspended as a military adviser. The suspension follows reports that his social media account carried a comment critical of first lady Jill Biden. An Army spokeswoman says an inquiry has been called for retired Lt. Gen. Gary Volesky, but provides no details. The first lady commented last month that the right of women to make their own decisions about their bodies had been stolen by the Supreme Court's recent abortion decision. USA Today reports that a Twitter account under Volesky’s name carried the reply, “Glad to see you finally know what a woman is.”

IRS asks Treasury watchdog to probe Comey, McCabe tax audits

IRS asks Treasury watchdog to probe Comey, McCabe tax audits

The IRS commissioner has asked the Treasury Department’s internal watchdog to immediately review the circumstances surrounding intensive tax audits that targeted ex-FBI Director James Comey and former Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. Both were frequent targets of Donald Trump’s ire. An IRS spokesperson says the agency has officially referred the matter to the inspector general for tax administration after IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig, a close ally of the former president, personally reached out. The New York Times reported Wednesday that the former FBI leaders were subjected to rare IRS audits of their tax returns. The IRS spokesperson  says it's “ludicrous and untrue to suggest that senior IRS officials somehow targeted specific individuals” for such audits.

Ukraine lays out $750B 'recovery plan' for postwar future

Ukraine lays out $750B 'recovery plan' for postwar future

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the reconstruction of his country will become the “common task of the entire democratic world” after the war with Russia ends. The video comments came at a “Ukraine Recovery Conference" in Switzerland on Monday. Ukraine's prime minister Denys Shmyhal laid out a $750 billion, three-phase recovery plan that focuses on immediate needs, “fast recovery," then long-term reconstruction. He said up to $500 billion in frozen funds belonging to Russian oligarchs and others should help pay for it. A Swiss NGO says event host Switzerland should do more to help stop Russia's financing of the war.

Sri Lanka president, PM to resign after tumultuous protests

Sri Lanka president, PM to resign after tumultuous protests

Sri Lanka’s president and prime minister have both agreed to resign after the country’s most chaotic day in months of political turmoil, with protesters storming both officials’ homes and setting fire to one of the buildings in a rage over the nation’s severe economic crisis. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said Saturday that he will leave office once a new government is in place, and hours later the speaker of Parliament said President Gotabaya Rajapaksa would step down Wednesday. Pressure on both men grew as the economic meltdown set off acute shortages of essential items, leaving people struggling to buy food, fuel and other necessities.

WNBA's Griner pleads guilty at her drug trial in Russia

WNBA's Griner pleads guilty at her drug trial in Russia

WNBA star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to drug possession charges on the second day of her trial in a Russian court in a case that could see her sentenced to up to 10 years in prison. Her abrupt guilty plea came amid a growing chorus of calls for Washington to do more to secure her freedom nearly five months after her arrest amid rising tensions between the U.S. and Russia over Ukraine. A senior Russian diplomat said earlier that no action could be taken by Moscow on Griner until the trial was over. Griner was detained at a Moscow airport while returning to play basketball in Russia. Police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage.

One scandal too many: British PM Boris Johnson resigns

One scandal too many: British PM Boris Johnson resigns

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced his resignation amid a mass revolt by top members of his government. His departure marks an end to three tumultuous years in power in which he brazenly bent and sometimes broke the rules of British politics. Months of defiance ended almost with a shrug as Johnson stood outside No. 10 Downing St. and conceded that his party wanted him gone. He said: “Them’s the breaks.” The brash, 58-year-old politician who took Britain out of the European Union and steered it through COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine was brought down by one scandal too many — this one involving his appointment of a politician who had been accused of sexual misconduct.

Japan's ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated during a speech

Japan's ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated during a speech

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech. The attack stunned the nation that has some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere. The 67-year-old Abe, who was Japan’s longest-serving leader when he resigned in 2020, collapsed bleeding and was airlifted to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead from major damage to his heart and two neck wounds. Police arrested the suspected gunman at the scene and identified him as Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, a former member of Japan’s navy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Shinzo Abe, powerful former Japan PM, leaves divided legacy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News