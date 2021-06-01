Biden eyes grants, federal purchasing to narrow racial wealth, home ownership gaps

• Using $10 billion of Biden’s infrastructure plan— which must still be passed by Congress — to revitalize communities like Greenwood that suffer from persistent poverty, historic disinvestment and the ongoing displacement of longtime residents.

• Targeting $15 billion in competitive grants to reconnect minority neighborhoods cut off in the past from schools, jobs and businesses by the building of highways.

• Spending $31 billion to support minority-owned businesses.

• Publishing new rules by the Department of Housing and Urban Development to aggressively combat housing discrimination.

• A new inter-agency push to use standards, enforcement and regulatory action to reduce the gap in appraised values in minority and white communities that nearly doubled between 1980 and 2015, according to research by the University of Pittsburgh.

• A new tax credit for development and rehabilitation of homes in minority neighborhoods to close the gap in pricing on the open market.

Why are these measures needed?