 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Biden’s political strategy on U.S. gas hikes? Blame it on Putin

  • 0
Gas Prices

Gas prices are seen in front of a billboard advertising HBO’s Last Week Tonight in Los Angeles, Monday, March 7, 2022.  (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s strategy in grappling with the domestic fallout from gasoline price increases is for Americans to direct their anger at one man: Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Biden and his administration have coalesced around the phrase “Putin price hike” to describe the energy inflation challenges created by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and retaliatory Western sanctions.

“I’m going to do everything I can to minimize Putin’s price hike here at home,” Biden said in a Twitter post on Tuesday.

Already battling inflation at a 40-year high, Biden on Tuesday imposed a ban on U.S. imports of Russian oil, adding pressure to crude prices holding near a 14-year peak. 

The move is likely to drive up U.S. pump prices that have already risen past $4-per-gallon in many places. This stands to pose a political problem for the Democratic president, one Republicans are eager to seize on ahead of November midterm elections in which control of Congress is at stake.

People are also reading…

So far, the White House is encouraged by Americans’ response to the Russian oil ban.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted on Monday and Tuesday found that some 80% of respondents — including solid bipartisan majorities — said Americans should not buy oil or gas from Russia during the conflict even if it causes gasoline prices to increase.

“Americans across the country understand that there’s a price for the sanctions that we are taking to exact pressure on Putin and support the president’s approach,” a senior administration official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Still, those figures could shift against Biden as gas prices rise. The administration has already begun looking at scenarios in which oil tops $200 a barrel, a second senior administration official told Reuters.

The White House is counting on Americans, appalled by images of Ukrainian civilians being attacked by Russian forces, seeing the real culprit as Putin. Biden offered a blunt message to reporters on Tuesday as he traveled to Fort Worth, Texas.

“They’re going to go up,” Biden said of gasoline prices. “Russia is responsible.”

Oil prices have surged more than 30% since Russia invaded Ukraine and the United States and other countries imposed a raft of sanctions.

Republicans hoping to win control of Congress from Biden’s party in November have been unrelenting in their criticism of his handling of the energy issue.

In recent weeks, they have begun selling stickers that can be placed next to gas pump prices, depicting Biden pointing and saying: “I did that.”

Republicans say Biden has the power to unleash far more energy production than is currently taking place in the United States, while administration officials say U.S. oil companies are not taking advantage of all available drilling permits.

The Biden administration is considering a variety of options to try to blunt the impact of high pump prices but is realistic about the pain to come.

“Obviously there are scenarios in which they could go higher. We are trying to make sure that those scenarios don’t ... happen, and (are) trying to do our best to mitigate the effects of Russian aggression,” the second official told Reuters.

Asked if the Biden administration could enact a “gas tax holiday” or provide other direct payments to consumers, this official said: “We’re right now looking at ... all the tools that we have available.”

The official also said coordination with countries around the world, including on the release of strategic oil reserves, would continue even as the administration works with domestic producers on moves to boost production at home.

The official said the administration was not considering a ban on U.S. energy exports.

“We are focused on making sure that we get relief on the global market,” the official said. “The key here is making sure that that global market is sufficiently supplied.”

0 comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Putin says Ukraine's future in doubt as cease-fires collapse

Putin says Ukraine's future in doubt as cease-fires collapse

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Saturday that Ukrainian statehood is in jeopardy and likened the West's sanctions on Russia to “declaring war,” while a promised cease-fire in the besieged port city of Mariupol collapsed amid scenes of terror.

Fleeing sanctions, oligarchs seek safe ports for superyachts

Fleeing sanctions, oligarchs seek safe ports for superyachts

WASHINGTON (AP) — The massive superyacht Dilbar stretches one-and-a-half football fields in length, about as long as a World War I dreadnought. It boasts two helipads, berths for more than 130 people and a 25-meter swimming pool long enough to accommodate another whole superyacht.

Pentagon says Poland's jet offer for Ukraine 'not tenable'

Pentagon says Poland's jet offer for Ukraine 'not tenable'

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Pentagon on Tuesday rejected Poland's surprise announcement that it would give the United States its MiG-29 fighter jets for use by Ukraine, a rare display of disharmony by NATO allies seeking to boost Ukrainian fighters while avoiding getting caught up in a wider war with Russia.

Harris heads to Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine

Harris heads to Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip to Warsaw to thank Poland for taking in hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion took an unexpected turn before she even left Washington. She’ll be parachuting into the middle of unexpected diplomatic turbulence over fighter jets.

Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances

Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces shelled Europe’s largest nuclear plant early Friday, sparking a fire as they pressed their attack on a crucial energy-producing Ukrainian city and gained ground in their bid to cut off the country from the sea.

Watch Now: Related Video

Thousands take train from Russia to Finland to escape sanctions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News