Biden signs $770 billion defense bill

It includes a 2.7% pay increase for the troops, and more aircraft and Navy ship purchases, in addition to strategies for dealing with geopolitical threats, especially Russia and China.

The NDAA includes $300 million for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which provides support to Ukraine’s armed forces, $4 billion for the European Defense Initiative and $150 million for Baltic security cooperation.

On China, the bill includes $7.1 billion for the Pacific Deterrence Initiative and a statement of congressional support for the defense of Taiwan, as well as a ban on the Department of Defense procuring products produced with forced labor from China’s Xinjiang region.

It creates a 16-member commission to study the war in Afghanistan. Biden ended the conflict — by far the country’s longest war — in August.

Guantánamo blues

Even as the White House heralded passage of the NDAA, it criticized provisions in the bill barring the use of funds to transfer Guantánamo Bay detainees to the custody of certain foreign countries or into the United States unless certain conditions are met.