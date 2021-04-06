Billionaire Bezos says Amazon supports higher corporate taxes in U.S.

Reuters
-
‘Stay out of politics,’ Republican leader McConnell tells U.S. CEOs, warns of ‘consequences’
-
The Latest: Flags at half-staff after Capitol officer killed
-
Facebook removes video of Trump interview with daughter-in-law Lara, citing ban
-
Corporations gave over $50M to voting restriction backers
-
Some Capitol riot suspects apologize as consequences sink in
Amazon.com Inc. is in support of a rise in U.S. corporate tax rates, the e-commerce firm’s outgoing chief executive officer Jeff Bezos said on Tuesday.
“We support the Biden Administration’s focus on making bold investments in American infrastructure,” Bezos said.
Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.