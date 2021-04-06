 Skip to main content
Billionaire Bezos says Amazon supports higher corporate taxes in U.S.
Billionaire Bezos says Amazon supports higher corporate taxes in U.S.

Bezos plans to spend $10 billion by 2030 on climate change

FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2019, file photo, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks during his news conference at the National Press Club in Washington. Amazon said Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, that Bezos is stepping down as CEO later in the year, a role he's had since he founded the company nearly 30 years ago. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

 Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Amazon.com Inc. is in support of a rise in U.S. corporate tax rates, the e-commerce firm’s outgoing chief executive officer Jeff Bezos said on Tuesday.

“We support the Biden Administration’s focus on making bold investments in American infrastructure,” Bezos said.  

