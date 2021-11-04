Bipartisan commissions cause redistricting pain for Democrats

“You’re trying to reconcile two parties that are very polarized right now, but independents are a third of the electorate and they should have a third of the representation,” said Mathis.

To be sure, Republicans have similar frustrations in GOP-controlled Montana, where they worry that a commission will draw a new congressional district that favors Democrats. The commission is evenly split along party lines, but there’s a court-appointed tiebreaker, law professor and tribal law expert Maylinn Smith, who has donated to Democratic candidates. Smith has said she won’t be biased and wants maps amenable to both parties.

And some Democratic states with commissions are drawing maps that skew Democratic: The latest proposal in California would give Democrats 76% of the state’s congressional seats with just 59% of the statewide votes, according to PlanScore, a website maintained by the Campaign Legal Center.

That’s an even wider gap than in Illinois, where lawmakers draw the lines. In that state, dominated by Democrats, a recent legislative proposal would give Democrats an estimated 68% share of congressional seats with just 55% of votes statewide.